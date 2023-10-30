Big Brother fans fume over cancelled live feed

Big Brother fans have been left fuming after tonight’s live stream was cancelled.

The Big Brother live feed was paused this evening (30 October) with a message on screen reading: “Sorry there’s no Big Brother Live Stream Tonight.

“Something very spooky is going on inside the house.”

Fans weren’t happy to tune in to find there would be nothing to watch from the house tonight.

“Can’t believe they just did the two minute stream starting soon countdown to immediately cut to a screen saying there’s no live stream. Why bother?” one wrote on X/Twitter.

Another joked: “Big brother fans marching to Big brother HQ because there’s no livestream tonight…”

And a third shared a picture of the on screen message, writing: “Wtf? This came without a warning”

The reason for the cancelled live feed is a surprise eviction taking place in the house right now. One of Olivia, Dylan and Kerry will be given the boot out the backdoor in a shock exit.

In the latest highlights episode on Monday, Big Brother summoned a housemate to the Diary Room, and Noky was chosen.

Noky was given a secret task and asked to pick a co-conspirator, teaming up with Trish.

Directed by Big Brother, Noky and Trish stealthily entered the bathroom late at night, revealing a hidden passage.

Within this concealed space, the duo was tasked with handing out three ‘Killer Nominations’. The housemates receiving these nominations were immediately at risk of eviction.

A flash vote at the end of the episode via the Big Brother app decided the fate of the three nominees.

The one with the most votes will leave the house tonight, in scenes to be shown in Tuesday night’s highlights show.

They’ll exit without any live crowd or fanfare, but will speak to Will Best on spin-off show Late & Live.

Big Brother continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.

Live feed from the house begins at 11PM Sunday – Friday nights and from 9PM on Saturday evenings.