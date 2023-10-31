Great British Bake Off 2023 tonight - botanical recipes in show first

The Great British Bake Off 2023 continues tonight with a Bake Off first.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to their judging seats for another delectable series of The Great British Bake Off, airing every Tuesday at 8PM on Channel 4.

Joining them in the iconic tent are hosts, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

The 2023 instalment showcases 12 of the UK’s finest amateur bakers, embarking on a ten-week culinary adventure filled with baking, icing, whisking, and kneading.

Concluding each episode, judges Prue and Paul announce the baker who must pack up their apron and the standout performer earning the title of ‘Star Baker’ for the week.

Tonight, for the first time in Bake Off history, it’s Botanical Week! Bakers immerse themselves in nature-inspired challenges, beginning with a spicy Signature treat. Next, they venture into a herb-infused Technical round, culminating in a grand floral-themed Showstopper dessert.

Which baker will flourish to claim the Star Baker title, and for whom will the clock run out on their botanical journey?

See all the latest baking in the tent and find out who is eliminated when the Great British Bake Off airs tonight at 8PM on Channel 4.

Last week’s episode saw a double exit as two bakes left the tent.

In the conclusion of episode five, Alison revealed that Cristy had earned the Star Baker title. Meanwhile, Noel faced the challenging task of informing two contestants, Nicky and Rowan, that they were the next to bid farewell to the tent, becoming the fourth and fifth bakers to depart.

On the show Nicky said: “It’s been a blast. It’s been like a bag of pants this week and you can’t stay in after a bag of pants, there’s no way.”

And Rowan said: “Everybody has just been fab, and saying goodbye is the worst part about this.”

Meanwhile spin-off The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice returns hosted by Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes online via the All 4 player.