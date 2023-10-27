The third housemate has been voted off Big Brother 2023 in tonight’s results.

This week saw three housemates facing eviction following the latest round of nominations on Wednesday.

Hallie, Dylan and Trish faced the public vote and AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the results live on ITV2 and ITVX this evening.

Who was evicted from Big Brother tonight?

In the live show (27 October), it was Hallie who was evicted.

“It’s fine,” she reacted to the result before hugging her housemates goodbye.

In her exit interview, Hallie became tearful as she spoke about her time in the house, including advocating for trans visibility.

“I love I felt from all of them, I really appreciated it…. I am who I am and I’m not going to change for anyone,” she said.

During the nominations this week, Trish received five nominations from Dylan, Jenkin, Kerry, Paul and Tom; Dylan had four nominations from Kerry, Noky, Olivia and Trish; and Hallie got four nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin, Jordan and Tom.

Elsewhere in Friday’s show, in a new challenge, the housemates vied for the title of ‘Best Kisser’ on Big Brother’s Kiss Cam.

Each housemate’s kissing skills were showcased, while the others observed from the living room. After watching, they penned down the name of the one they believed to be the most passionate kisser on a whiteboard. Note: Housemates couldn’t vote for themselves. The top two kissers were treated to a special luxurious evening.

Sequentially, each housemate stepped into the diary room to showcase their best pucker for the Kiss Cam.

But the challenge caused drama for Olivia and Paul after he initially chose Olivia as the best kisser, only to later switch his vote to Tom during the task.

Meanwhile, there was another argument over food as Dylan fumed over Trish’s chicken eating.

Big Brother returns with its next highlights show on Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. However, live feed will return online from 9PM on Saturday.