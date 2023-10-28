Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard of Halloween / Week 6 this weekend.

It was Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer who left Strictly last weekend and another celebrity couple will be sent home in Sunday’s results show.

Tonight the remaining couples performed live once more with a brand new dance for all of them.

It was the Halloween special, featuring incredible costumes, dazzling makeup, and a captivating group dance to kick off the show.

As per tradition, judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood assessed each routine, assigning scores out of 40 to determine who delivered spine-chillingly good performances and who left a haunting impression.

At the end of the evening, Ellie Leach was in the top spot with 38 points after a salsa. Right at the bottom was Zara McDermott who scored 25 marks after her Charleston.

The judges’ scores from tonight’s dances will now be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers in the results. They will have to dance again for the judges in order to stay in the competition.

Sunday will also see a special group dance from the show’s pros and a music performance from Rick Astley.

For now, recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard from Saturday (28 October) below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Week 6 – Halloween

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Ellie Leach Salsa 9 10 10 9 38 Layton Williams Tango 9 9 9 9 36 Angela R ippon Charleston 9 8 8 9 33 Angela S canlon Paso Doble 8 8 8 9 33 Adam Thomas American Smooth 7 9 8 8 32 Nigel Harman Cha Cha 8 7 7 8 30 Bobby Brazier Cha Cha 6 9 7 8 30 Annabel Croft Tango 7 7 7 8 29 Krishnan Guru Murphy Viennese Waltz 6 7 6 8 27 Zara McDermott Charleston 6 6 6 7 25

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.