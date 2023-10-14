Is Big Brother on tonight? Extended live feed on Saturday nights!

Big Brother won’t be on TV tonight (14 October 2023) but there’s good news for fans.

The new series continued last night with its first live eviction of the series.

Farida got the boot leaving fifteen housemates in the house as we head into the second week.

Is Big Brother on tonight?

There’s no Big Brother show on TV on Saturday nights – but there will be live feed direct from the house (including plenty of bird sounds!)

You can watch the live feed online via ITVX from 9PM on Saturday nights, running to 2AM.

Meanwhile Big Brother will return with its latest highlights show at 9PM on Sunday on ITV2 and continue throughout the week.

The second eviction of the series is currently scheduled for next Friday, 20 October.

The new reboot of Big Brother has seen a cast of diverse housemates take up residence in the iconic Big Brother house for up to six weeks, with the nation watching their every move.

Clever tasks, suspenseful nominations, and live evictions will make their return, and the public’s votes will determine the winner, who will receive a life-changing cash prize of £100,000.

The revamped house includes classic Big Brother features, such as the beloved hot tub, luxurious bathroom lounging areas, and a modern circular sitting area for live eviction announcements by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

A new and exciting addition is an upstairs area with a glass wall, offering housemates a view of the communal living space. This area is accessible via stairs or a specially installed mobility lift.

The plush bedroom will provide single and double beds, along with a spacious pampering station for housemates to prepare for their daily adventures.

Big Brother 2023 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX from Sunday – Friday nights. After each episode, AJ and Will will front spin-off Late and Live offering more content from the house and behind the scenes exclusives.