Big Brother spoiler! Olivia wins immunity from first eviction

Olivia has won herself immunity from the first Big Brother 2023 eviction.

In Sunday night’s launch show, Olivia was nominated to face the first public vote.

However she was given a secret mission, told by Big Brother she could win herself immunity if she avoided being named the least entertaining housemate in the next task.

In this evening’s episode, Big Brother gathered all housemates in the garden for ‘Big Brother’s Big Brilliant Line-Up Game.’

One housemate at a time had to place the other housemates in an order of ‘most to least’ according to a variety of categories. The category was only revealed to housemates after they had been arranged in order.

The housemates organized one another in categories such as intelligence, funny, trustworthy, kind and entertaining.

Olivia was voted the second most entertaining by Henry, meaning she passed her secret task and won herself immunity from Friday’s first eviction.

Meanwhile some of the other decisions in the task caused tension between the group, with Jenkin upset after being voted least funny and least trustworthy.

“I feel like I’m not fitting in anywhere,” he told Big Brother in the Diary Room.

And Chanelle was left annoyed when she was named as one of the least kind housemates.

Elsewhere in this evening’s episode, Hallie shared her story with her fellow housemates.

The housemates gathered at the dining table discussing their living situation. Hallie then said: “Hey guys, I just have something to say. Yesterday I felt like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.”

Hallie added: “I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Hallie’s fellow housemates gave her a hug. Chanelle said: “Good for you. That was very brave of you.”

Big Brother 2023 continues nightly at 9PM On ITV2 and ITVX.