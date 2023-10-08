The full TV schedule has been confirmed for the new series of Big Brother

Big Brother UK first premiered on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011.

Five years after it last aired, the show has returned with a new reboot now on ITV.

AJ Odudu and Will Best

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, here’s when and how to watch.

Big Brother TV schedule

Big Brother will begin with a launch special at 9PM on Sunday, 8 October which will be broadcast on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Following this premiere event, the rest of the series will continue on TV nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, excluding Saturdays.

Following each episode of Big Brother, audiences can then tune in to Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted live by AJ and Will, right from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience.

This additional hour of exclusive Big Brother content includes live interviews with the evictees, behind-the-scenes camera runs, celebrity guest commentary, debates, and weekly nomination results.

Then iconic Big Brother: Live Stream also makes its return, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX after Big Brother: Late & Live concludes. The stream will run 11PM – 2AM most evenings, with potential schedule changes for live shows.

A fresh group of diverse housemates is set to move into the renowned Big Brother house for a captivating six-week reality TV experience.

The iconic Big Brother house has undergone a contemporary makeover to usher in this reinvented season.

A modern circular sitting area takes centre stage in the living space, where housemates will confront their destinies during live shows, guided by AJ and Will.

An exciting innovation for this season is the addition of an upstairs area featuring a glass wall, granting housemates the ability to oversee the communal living space.

Expect riveting challenges, suspenseful nomination and live evictions, with the fate of the contestants determined by public votes.

Ultimately viewers will crown one housemate the winner, taking home a life-changing cash prize.