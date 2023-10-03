Big Brother bosses tease 'best house EVER' ahead of show's return

Big Brother bosses say fans of the show are in for a treat when the new house is revealed.

Big Brother makes its much awaited return this weekend, five years after it was on UK TV screens.

The show has moved channels (again), now airing on ITV2, with the launch on Sunday at 9PM also airing on ITV1.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

Alongside the brand new series will be a newly built Big Brother house in London.

ITV’s Commissioning Editor Peter Tierney, who has been overseeing the reboot, describes the new residence as “the best Big Brother UK house ever and potentially one of the best anywhere in the world.”

Constructed in North London at Garden Studios, close to Wembley, it’s understood the new house will extend over two levels.

In an interview with Deadline, Tierney said Big Brother’s return provided “the perfect opportunity for us to make reality ‘real’ again”

He told the publication the new revival wouldn’t change too much of the iconic format but it would have a new feel.

“The Channel 4 version felt like Channel 4’s and ditto Channel 5 so it was really important for us to take ownership of that brand and give it a sense of ‘ITV-ness’,” he explained. “We didn’t want to tinker and change things too much but you can pull certain levers and do certain things around the edges that make it feel like an ITV 2 show.”

The TV exec concluded ahead of Sunday’s live show: “Hopefully on launch night people will look at the show and say ‘OK they are not messing around here’.”

Big Brother: The Launch is on ITV1, STV, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday, 8 October from 9PM.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host the new series, which will continue Sunday – Friday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. There will also be a nightly live side show and live feed.