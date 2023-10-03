The cast of famous faces appearing in the next series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip have been revealed.

The hit BBC show returns this autumn for its twelfth series, and the line-up of stars heading out on the road this year includes Love Island winners, Strictly favourites, ‘80s pop royalty, and ‘The GC’.

Meet the new Celebrity Antiques Road Trip line up

Those appearing in the upcoming episodes include Love Island champions Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Strictly professional Amy Dowden and former contestant Sara Davies, reality star and entrepreneur Gemma Collins and her BBC Radio 1 presenter friend Melvin Odoom, and 1980s popstar pals Samantha Fox and Sinitta.

Also on the cast are husband-and-wife comedy duo Paul Merton and Suki Webster, news anchor siblings Geeta and Krishnan Guru-Murthy, EastEnders stars Laila Morse and Rita Simon, Loose Women’s Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards and Derry Girls’ Ian McElhinney and Tara Lynne O’Neill

Further pairs over the series are Owain Wyn Evans and Dianne Buswell, Bobby Friction and Sima Kotecha, Joanna Page and Wynne Evans, Stephanie Beacham and Amanda Barrie, Richard ‘Dick’ McCourt and Dominic ‘Dom’ Wood, Tricia Penrose and Dean Sullivan, Rt. Hon. Lord David Blunkett and Lesley Garrett CBE, Tez Ilyas and Eshaan Akbar, Amy Robbins and Michelle Hardwick, Tamzin Outhwaite and Julie Graham and Christine McGuinness and Colson Smith.

Meanwhile the experts accompanying the celebrities on their Road Trip adventures this year are Serhat Ahmet, Angus Ashworth, Izzie Balmer, James Braxton, Margie Cooper, Charles Hanson, David Harper, Roo Irvine, Hettie Jago, Ishy Khan, Paul Laidlaw, Irita Marriott, Tim Medhurst, Steven Moore, Natasha Raskin Sharp, Philip Serrell and Catherine Southon.

Watch the new series on TV and online

The 20-episode series kicks off on Tuesday, 10 October at 7PM on BBC Two with Paul Merton and Suki Webster.

A teaser shares: “Starting in Kent and (breakdowns notwithstanding) heading for an auction in Windsor, doyenne of the deadpan Paul Merton and his wife and fellow comic improviser Suki Webster clutch everything from a millennia-old ammonite to a set of bridge pencils.

“Along the way, the couple discover something of their adopted county’s fascinating – if violent – agricultural past. And of course, not knowing an awful lot about antiques themselves, they have experts Margie Cooper and Charles Hanson squeezed into the back of the classic motor with them.”

The series will continue the very next day on Wednesday, 11 October at 7PM.

You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer where the most recent series is available to stream now.