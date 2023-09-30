Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream judges and all about new TV show on ITV1

New musical theatre talent show Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is soon set to grace ITV1 – and here’s the inside scoop.

This new reality competition aims to discover two exceptional performers who will take the lead in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

The rising stars will assume the pivotal roles of Sophie and Sky as the iconic show celebrates its 25th year in London in 2024.

Guided by host Zoe Ball, contestants will face a panel of judges including the delightful Alan Carr, the talented singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, Olivier Award Winner Amber Riley and the enchanting Samantha Barks, renowned for her role in Frozen in London’s West End.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream is set to premiere with a start date on ITV1 and ITVX in October, and an exact release date will be announced soon.

Against the backdrop of Greece’s scenic islands, the show promises captivating performances and mentorship from guest industry experts. Contestants will engage in unique workshops that focus on singing, dancing, and acting, all in pursuit of their dream roles.

The competition will culminate in a thrilling live grand finale, broadcast from a prestigious theatre in London’s West End.

Host Zoe Ball said: “Our contestants are going to go through quite the journey, believe me, but like the show and like the movie, there is going to be song, there is going to be dance, and there’s going to be fun in the sun. And we cannot wait for you to come on that journey with us.”

Judy Craymer, the creator and global producer of Mamma Mia!, as well as the co-executive producer of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, will lend her expertise to the proceedings.

She shared: “I know there is a wealth of talent out there, and I’m so thrilled that—with the help of these fabulous judges and ‘Rock Chick Supremo’ host Zoe Ball—we will find the musical stars of the future to appear in Mamma Mia!’s landmark 25th year.”