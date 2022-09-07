ITV is reportedly set to search for the next big West End star in a new music talent competition.

The channel is said to be preparing to launch a brand new series as contestants compete for a role in hit musical Mamma Mia!

The series would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Any Dream Will Do, How do you Solve a Problem like Maria?, I’d Do Anything, Over the Rainbow, Superstar, Grease Is the Word and Let It Shine.

Each show, which have variously aired on both BBC and ITV since 2006, has seen budding performers take to the stage to win a part in a big musical production.

A source told The Sun newspaper of plans: “This has been seen as an obvious choice for a reboot for years, but producers were waiting for the right musical and right moment.”

The newspaper says the show is planned to debut in 2023 and is being produced by Thames, makers of Britain’s Got Talent.

Set on a Greek island paradise, Mamma Mia! cleverly tells a story of love, friendship and identity through the timeless songs of ABBA.

The smash hit musical recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Novello Theatre having first premiered in 1999.

As with similar shows in the past, contestants will perform for a panel of celebrity judges and viewers who will decide who makes it through each week.