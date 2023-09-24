My Mum, Your Dad: Which couples are still together?

My Mum, Your Dad: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX: The parents and their children

Here’s a look at which couples from My Mum, Your Dad are still together after the show.

Hosted by Davina McCall, the ITV dating show revolves around a group of single parents, handpicked by their adult children, who are granted an opportunity at rediscovering love.

Over ten episodes, we followed the lives of these single parents hailing from diverse backgrounds across the UK. Their shared objective: embarking on a journey to uncover true love.

My Mum Your Dad: SR1 EP10 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Martin M, Monique, William, Jessica, Paul, Natalie, Tia and Zachary

Unknown to the parents, their kids were also on the journey with them, secretly watching on and guiding their parents throughout their dates.

Who’s still together?

Following the end of filming, currently two couples remain together: Roger and Janey and Elliott and Sharon.

After the final episode, Roger shared a picture of himself and Janey to Instagram and wrote: “It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over 🤩 me and the beautiful @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since leaving @mymumyourdaduk ❤️ we couldn’t be happier together and it wouldn’t be possible without @itv @davinamccall @mymumyourdaduk”

My Mum Your Dad: SR1 EP10 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Roger and Janey

However one couple have since called it quits after the show, with Natalie and Paul parting ways.

Natalie posed on her Instagram account: “It was an incredible experience and one that we will be forever grateful for taking part in. Paul and I had an incredible experience in the retreat and loved every moment, we continued that connection over the summer and had some great times together.

“Unfortunately in Early August we decided to call a day on the relationship. We are both still friends and wish each other the best. I also made some incredible friendships that I’m so grateful for.”

My Mum Your Dad: SR1 EP10 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sharon and Elliott

You can currently catch up on the full series of My Mum, Your Dad on ITVX.

Eight single parents find themselves nominated by their grown-up children to embark on a transformative two-week experience at a picturesque countryside retreat, rekindling their romantic prospects.

As the apprehensive parents are dropped off at the retreat’s doorstep, their children offer them last-minute words of encouragement. In a surprising twist, host Davina McCall unveils “The Bunker” to the children, revealing that they will clandestinely observe their parents’ every move from this surveillance room.