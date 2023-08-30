My Mum Your Dad start date and all about ITV dating show with Davina McCall

The start date for new ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad has been revealed.

With the charismatic Davina McCall as the host, My Mum, Your Dad offers a refreshing take on dating, inviting the whole family to participate.

The show revolves around a group of single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up children for a chance to rediscover love.

Host Davina McCall said: “I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad – this show will have you so invested in the people in it.

“Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.”

My Mum Your Dad start date

The new series of My Mum Your Dad will start on Monday, 11 September 2023 at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Over the course of 10 captivating hour-long episodes, viewers will follow these single parents, hailing from various corners of the UK and diverse backgrounds, as they come together at a picturesque country estate. Their shared mission: to embark on a quest to find genuine love.

However, a captivating twist awaits. Unbeknownst to the parents, their observant kids will be closely monitoring their every step from a nearby control centre known as ‘The Bunker.’ From this surveillance room, the children will have a front-row seat to witness their parents’ romantic journeys, granting them the unique power to shape their mum or dad’s dating destiny by playing matchmaker.

Through a series of heart-warming confessions, light-hearted moments, and emotional revelations, the children will experience a transformative shift in their perception of their parents. They’ll actively participate by selecting potential matches for one-on-one dates and even deciding who could become a part of their family’s future celebrations.

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster as we share in the joys, sorrows, tears, and laughter of these second chances at love. My Mum, Your Dad promises to be a touching and entertaining exploration of the intricate journey to finding love once more.