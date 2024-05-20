D-Day 80 Anniversary event to broadcast on ITV with Davina McCall

On Thursday, 6 June 2024, the Royal Albert Hall will host a landmark anniversary event commemorating D-Day 80.

This significant event will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX on Sunday, 9 June, bringing the national commemorations to a close.

The programme, hosted by Davina McCall, will weave the story of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy through an evocative blend of music and archive materials.

Letters and diary entries from the summer of 1944 will chart the historic events, providing a deeply personal perspective on this pivotal moment in history.

The event will feature the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and performances from renowned artists Katherine Jenkins OBE, Emeli Sandé, and Lulu.

Adding to the evening’s unique offerings, there will be a TV exclusive performance of “Dear Bill” from the hit West End show, Operation Mincemeat.

In a touching tribute, some of the last-remaining D-Day and Normandy veterans will be special guests at the event.

Katie Ashby, founder and lead vocalist of The D-Day Darlings, will also perform for the audience at the Royal Albert Hall.

Davina McCall said: “I feel truly honoured to be part of this very special D-Day event, telling the stories of incredible people who sacrificed so much. It’s a subject close to my heart, and I am looking forward to what I know will be a very moving and memorable event.”