The Real Full Monty 2023 line up revealed for new special on ITV

The Real Full Monty is back on ITV for 2023 with a brand new special airing this Christmas.

After a break last year, the show returns this winter for a festive one-off on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan will be back to guide a fresh batch of courageous celebrities, leading them on a journey to grace the stage in a glittering dance showcase that goes beyond the norm.

As ever, the celebrities on the cast will bare all, using their performance to raise awareness about life-saving cancer screenings.

The 2023 lineup hitting the dance floor this year includes TV presenter Julia Bradbury, actress Sherrie Hewson, TV personality Gemma Collins, Dancing on Ice pro skater Vanessa Bauer and the talented Victoria Ekanoye from Corrie and Death in Paradise.

Joining them are former royal butler Paul Burrell, footballer and TV personality Ashley Cain, ex England rugby international Ben Cohen, actor Nick Collier, best known as Ella Vaday from RuPaul’s Drag Race and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

While the journey follows these celebrities as they conquer their fears and insecurities about performing and baring it all, the show will delve deep into the personal and poignant motivations behind their participation.

Each individual will share the profound reasons that led them to raise awareness about cancers affecting intimate areas of the body, highlighting the critical significance of early self-checks in saving lives.

The Real Full Monty airs this Christmas on ITV1 and ITVX with a start date to be announced in due course.

The first special originally aired in 2017, marking iconic film’s 20th anniversary.

The show is produced by Spun Gold for ITV1 and ITVX.