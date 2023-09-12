RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2023 start date confirmed for new series on BBC Three

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for 2023 with a brand new series starting soon.

RuPaul will return to BBC Three and iPlayer to oversee a new line up of Queens competing for the crown.

As ever, the cast will be confronted with a series of challenges designed to push their drag race skills to their limits.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 Queens

Their goal is to make a lasting impression on Ru and secure their spot in the competition, avoiding the risk of ending up as one of the bottom two queens who must engage in a lip sync battle for their chance to remain.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back on TV?

The new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins on Thursday, 28 September at 9PM on BBC Three.

Episodes will also be available to watch online weekly via BBC iPlayer.

As always, the esteemed Mama Ru holds the power to decide who gets to stay and who must leave.

Joining Ru on the judging panel each week is Michelle Visage, alongside a special celebrity guest judge. Additionally, rotating between Graham Norton and Alan Carr, the panel ensures a dynamic mix of opinions and critiques.

Guest judges confirmed for the fifth series include Aisling Bea, Alexandra Burke, Cush Jumbo, Daphne Guinness, Joel Dommett, Kristen McMenamy, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Suranne Jones and Yasmin Finney.

Meanwhile, Vogue royalty Edward Enninful OBE stops by the Werk Room while Strictly Star Karen Hauer and choreographer to the stars Claudimar Neto both get involved in challenges with the Queens.

Plus, the iconic Snatch Game welcomes celebrity players, Carol Vorderman and Alexandra Burke as they offer up their best Blankety Blanks.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK streams on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The British series follows the same format as the American series with contestants facing off in various challenges before creating a themed runway look and facing the panel, with one queen each week sent home and asked to ‘Sashay Away’.

You can watch episodes online from BBC iPlayer here.