The Real Full Monty 2023 start date and line up revealed

The Real Full Monty is back for 2023 with a brand new special this Christmas!

After a break last year, the celebrity stripping show will be back for a brand new series once again aiming to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks.

Ashley Banjo and Colleen Nolan will be back to host the show, leading a brand new cast of celebrities as they ready to take to the stage for an exciting, glittering, festive dance extravaganza.

Ashley Banjo in 2021’s show

The Real Full Monty start date

The Real Full Monty 2023 will air across two episodes, starting on Monday, 11 December on ITV1.

Episode two will follow the very next day on Tuesday, 12 December.

As well as watching on TV, you can stream on ITVX.

You can also currently catch up with past specials on the ITVX website here with The Real Full Monty On Ice and Strictly The Full Monty.

Real Full Monty line up 2023

The class of 2023 hitting the dance floor this year include TV presenter Julia Bradbury, actress Sherrie Hewson, TV personality Gemma Collins, Dancing on Ice pro skater Vanessa Bauer and Corrie and Death in Paradise star Victoria Ekanoye

Joining them are former royal butler Paul Burrell, footballer and TV personality Ashley Cain, ex England rugby international Ben Cohen, actor Nick Collier – better known as Ella Vaday, from RuPauls Drag Race and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Ashley and Colleen will support the anxious celebrities as they take on a completely new twist in front of a guaranteed-to-be-screaming audience in Blackpool, determined to remind viewers that getting private areas checked can save their lives.

Those who took part previously included radio presenter and cancer survivor Dame Jenni Murray, actress Hayley Tamaddon, Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips, This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams and model and actress Linda Lusardi.

Also appearing in past specials were husband and wife James and Ola Jordan, Love Island stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones. Blue singer Duncan James and model Christine McGuiness.