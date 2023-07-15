The Voice Kids: SR7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ronan Keating, Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott. ©ITV Plc

The winner of The Voice Kids UK 2023 has been crowned in tonight’s final results.

The Voice Kids UK’s new series launched at the start of this month with the first of the blind auditions.

Original coaches Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Will.i.am were all back alongside Ronan Keating who returned for his second series.

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ronan Keating, Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott. ©ITV Plc

Each of them chose four acts in the blind auditions for their team.

Tonight’s show saw the contestants in each team battle it out before four went head-to-head in the final.

The Voice Kids 2023 winner revealed!

As voted for by the show’s studio audience, it was 11-year-old twins Andrea & Shanice on Team Will who won the show.

They triumphed over 14-year-old Will on Team Danny, 14-year-old Niamh on Team Ronan and 12-year-old Hayla on Team Pixie.

The identical twins reacted to their victory: “We’re feeling very good. Excited!”

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Shanice & Andrea Nyandoro perform. ©ITV Plc

“I’m so proud of you guys,” Will told the pair.

The prize for the winner of The Voice Kids for 2023 was a special family holiday to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. In the final host Emma Willis surprised all of the final four contestants by revealing that they’d all be flying out to enjoy the resort.

The Voice Kids welcomes young soloists and duos between the ages of seven and 14 and started with the blind auditions earlier this month.

The Voice Kids final recap

Each coach picked four acts for their teams who this evening went head to head in a series of battles. At the end of each group performance, their coach chose one act to make the final.

On Team Danny, Oscar, Alexandra, Abigail and Will performed Flowers by Miley Cyrus.

Next on Team Ronan, Niamh, Danny, Jarlaith and Yazmin performed Oasis classic Don’t Look Back In Anger.

On Team Will, Theo, Tai, Andrea & Shanice and Elim performed Special by Lizzo.

Finally, on Team Pixie, Tiara-Leigh, Hayla, Martha and Elyssa performed Climb Every Mountain from the Sound of Music.

The final also featured a guest performance from Cat Burns.

You can catch up with The Voice Kids UK on ITVX here.

The Voice will be back with a new series later in 2023.