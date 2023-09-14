The full Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 line up has been unveiled.

The Channel 4 show returns this autumn with a brand new series filmed in the most unforgiving jungle in the world, Thung Ui, North Vietnam

Sixteen celebs have signed up to the cast. As ever, the series will follow the famous faces who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 26 September at 9:30PM and continues every Sunday at 9PM from 1 October.

So who is taking on the challenge this year?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 cast

Matt Hancock

44-year-old former Health Secretary

Matt Hancock says “Being on SAS was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced. It’s one of the toughest physical and mental things I’ve ever done. It really opens your eyes and makes you look into yourself. After coming through the most challenging period as Health Secretary during the pandemic, I wanted to push my limits. It’s safe to say the course tested my resilience!”

Gareth Gates

38-year-old singer

Gareth Gates says “WOW, this was an experience like no other. I learnt very quickly that there is a difference between being gym fit and battle fit. I was so looking forward to doing this show, to test myself, to see what courage, grit and determination I really had. I would encourage anyone who wants one of the ultimate, physical and mental challenges to give this a go. It was an amazing, brutal, unique experience!”

Danielle Lloyd

39-year-old TV Personality

Danielle Lloyd says “This experience was just life changing. It’s made me positive and ready to take on the world.”

Jermaine Pennant

40-year-old Ex-Premier League Footballer

Jermaine Pennant says “I wanted to push myself to my limits, but you underestimate how brutal it actually is until your body’s going through it!”

Jon-Allan Butterworth

37-year-old Paralympic Gold Medalist

Jon-Allan Butterworth says “My military career was cut short, so I wanted to see whether I have what it takes to survive in a world the DS think is normal.”

Melinda Messenger

51-year-old TV presenter

Melinda Messenger says “It was incredible, the most intensely physically challenging thing I’ve done. I would say it was surreal, but I’d also say it was way harder than it looks on TV!”

Michelle Heaton

43-year-old singer

Michelle Heaton says “I loved being on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins because it put me in situations that I would never put myself in normally. It got me to think outside the box. It got me uncomfortable. It’s only then you learn where your real limits are.”

Siva Kaneswaran

34-year-old singer

Siva Kaneswaran says “If you dig being tortured for a few days and being dragged out your comfort zone, then this is the show for you! In a weird way, it was very fulfilling in the sense that you face your fears and you come out of it a new person, a new improved person.”

Teddy Soares

28-year-old Love Island star

Teddy Soares says “The whole experience was overwhelming, but for me, it was one of the experiences that I will never, ever be able to live down.”

Gareth Thomas

48-year-old Ex-Welsh Rugby International

Gareth Thomas says “There’s not many experiences that allow you the opportunity to look inside yourself and see what you’re truly made of. I just knew I had to say yes to this so I could work out who I really am, and it totally lived up to my expectations.”

Perri Shakes Drayton

34-year-old Great British Olympian

Perri Shakes Drayton says “It was an incredible experience from start to finish. There are so many words I can use to describe it. I loved every minute of it.”

James “Arg” Argent

35-year-old reality TV star

James “Arg” Argent says “It’s the type of show that pushes you to breaking point and it’s something I’ll never forget. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Zoe Lyons

51-year-old comedian

Zoe Lyons says “It was the worst ‘all-inclusive break’ I’ve ever been on. There’s a bit of me that feels incredibly fortunate that I got to participate in the show because it does test you, and there’s quite a bit of fun to be had if you don’t mind losing a few toenails!”

Amber Turner

29-year-old reality star

Amber Turner says “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins It was the Hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, the most physically & emotionally demanding experience I’ve ever but the best experience all in one. I loved every moment of it (except having that bag over my head) and wouldn’t think twice about doing it again!”

Kirsty-Leigh Porter

34-year-old actor

Kirsty-Leigh Porter says “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was absolutely brutal but the most AMAZING experience and dare I say it, one I wish I could do again!! And the DS are actual real-life superheroes – the strength they hold is unnatural. They are absolutely amazing!”

Montana Brown

27-year-old Love Island star

Montana Brown says “You don’t get the opportunity to do something this hard in life so I couldn’t say no. This was the hardest challenge I’ve ever experienced but I proved to myself that I’m actually quite tough and I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Leading the Directing Staff (DS) Cis hief Instructor, Billy Billingham MBE and his team of Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver

For now you can catch up on past series of both the Celebrity spin-off and main series online via All 4 here.