Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins first look - All 14 celebrities lined up, listening to Billy briefing ahead of Milling task

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

The Channel 4 show will be back soon with a brand new line up of famous faces who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection.

There will be no special treatment for the celebrities as they're tested to their physical and psychological limits, as they confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true selves.

From the cast up to the start date, here's all you need to know about the series.

When does Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares 2022 will start on Sunday, 4 September at 9PM on Channel 4.

The series is the fourth to air on Channel 4.

A teaser for the first episode reads: "The brand-new series sees 14 celebrity recruits face the toughest course to date, played out in the unforgiving and epic terrain of the Jordanian desert. Recruits are tested to their physical and psychological limits by the DS, an elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA, in a condensed version of special forces selection.

"There will be no cushy treatment for the celebs as they leave their glamorous lives for one of the harshest training environments on the planet.

"In the first episode, the recruits face an intense start to the course, crawling through sand in the blistering 40-degree heat, before facing every desert soldier's worst nightmare - a gas attack."

You can catch up with past series of both the Celebrity and main series online now on All 4 here.

Meet the line up!

The 2022 Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast will feature the biggest line up to date.

Leaving their glamorous showbiz lifestyles behind in the UK, to be put through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations in the blistering heat of the Jordanian desert include actresses, Maisie Smith and Jennifer Ellison, TV Personality and Entrepreneur, Calum Best and Javelin Olympic Gold Medallist, Fatima Whitbread MBE.

Joining them are reality TV Stars, Pete Wicks and Ferne McCann; Ex-Footballer, Philanthropist, Ashley Cain; Influencer, Amber Gill; Professional Dancer, AJ Pritchard; Professional Dancer and TV Personality, Curtis Pritchard and Olympic Sprinter, Dwain Chambers.

Completing the line up are Taekwondo Olympic Gold Medallist, Jade Jones, Professional Boxer, Shannon Courtenay and Paralympic High Jumper, Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE.