Here’s a first look at this week’s The Voice Kids blind auditions as the show continues on Saturday.

This evening sees the latest set of auditions from the brand new series.

It’s the seventh season of the show with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids stars Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and Will.i.am all return together Boyzone star Ronan Keating who is back for a second year.

All four of the coaches are out to pick the best contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the latest generation of talented singers. Soloists and duos, between 7 and 14, are invited to perform in a bid to get a coveted chair turn.

Following each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a spot with Ronan, Danny, Pixie and Will, all four coaches will turn to share with the contestants advice and feedback.

Meet the acts hoping for a spin tonight…

Shanice & Andrea Nyandoro

Elim Enock

Abigail Moore

Armari Freestone

Jarlaith Mervyn

Ziame Stewart

Maisie Farr

Yazmin Asim

Elyssa Tait

Martha Laura Sasha Kamugasa

Will Edgar

They’re looking for a spot in the next round by winning at least one coach to turn around.

The Voice Kids UK 2023 is on on Saturday, 8 July at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.