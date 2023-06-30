The Voice Kids 2023: Meet the contestants in the first blind auditions

Here’s a first look at the opening episode of The Voice Kids 2023 as the new series launches this weekend.
This Saturday night sees the first round of auditions for the new season.
It’s the seventh series of the show and this year with four iconic red chairs ready to be turned.
Original Voice Kids stars Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott are all back alongside Boyzone star Ronan Keating who returns for his second series.
All four are after the best contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they look for the next generation of talented singers. Both solo singers and double acts, aged 7-14, are welcome to belt their hearts out in a bid to get the coaches hitting their buzzers.
Following each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with Danny, Will, Pixie or Ronan, all the coaches will spin to give the auditionees feedback.
Meet the first line up of contestants hoping for a spin below…
Alexandra Perez Ramos
Stanislav Kurdybakha
Theo Hills
Tiara Leigh
Zara Bateson
Niamh Noade
Hayla-Essen Danns
Tai’jah Dixon
Danny Bretherton
Oscar Hartland
They’re performing for a place in the next stage by getting at least one coach to turn around.
The Voice Kids UK 2023 airs on Saturday, 1 July at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.