The Voice Kids 2023: Meet the contestants in the first blind auditions

Here’s a first look at the opening episode of The Voice Kids 2023 as the new series launches this weekend.

This Saturday night sees the first round of auditions for the new season.

It’s the seventh series of the show and this year with four iconic red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids stars Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott are all back alongside Boyzone star Ronan Keating who returns for his second series.

All four are after the best contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they look for the next generation of talented singers. Both solo singers and double acts, aged 7-14, are welcome to belt their hearts out in a bid to get the coaches hitting their buzzers.

Following each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with Danny, Will, Pixie or Ronan, all the coaches will spin to give the auditionees feedback.

Meet the first line up of contestants hoping for a spin below…

Alexandra Perez Ramos

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Alexandra Perez Ramos performs. ©ITV Plc

Stanislav Kurdybakha

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stanislav Kurdybakha performs. ©ITV Plc

Theo Hills

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Theo Hills performs. ©ITV Plc

Tiara Leigh

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tiara Leigh performs. ©ITV Plc

Zara Bateson

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara Bateson performs. ©ITV Plc

Niamh Noade

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Niamh Noade performs. ©ITV Plc

Hayla-Essen Danns

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Hayla – Essen Danns performs. ©ITV Plc

Tai’jah Dixon

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tai’jah Dixon performs. ©ITV Plc

Danny Bretherton

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Danny Bretherton performs. ©ITV Plc

Oscar Hartland

The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Oscar Hartland performs. ©ITV Plc

They’re performing for a place in the next stage by getting at least one coach to turn around.

The Voice Kids UK 2023 airs on Saturday, 1 July at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.