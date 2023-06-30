tellymix
Advertisements

The Voice Kids 2023: Meet the contestants in the first blind auditions

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
The Voice Kids 2023 Episode 1 acts
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here’s a first look at the opening episode of The Voice Kids 2023 as the new series launches this weekend.

This Saturday night sees the first round of auditions for the new season.

It’s the seventh series of the show and this year with four iconic red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids stars Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott are all back alongside Boyzone star Ronan Keating who returns for his second series.

All four are after the best contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they look for the next generation of talented singers. Both solo singers and double acts, aged 7-14, are welcome to belt their hearts out in a bid to get the coaches hitting their buzzers.

Following each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with Danny, Will, Pixie or Ronan, all the coaches will spin to give the auditionees feedback.

Meet the first line up of contestants hoping for a spin below…

Alexandra Perez Ramos

Alexandra Perez Ramos performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Alexandra Perez Ramos performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Stanislav Kurdybakha

Stanislav Kurdybakha performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stanislav Kurdybakha performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Theo Hills

Theo Hills performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Theo Hills performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Tiara Leigh

Tiara Leigh performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tiara Leigh performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Zara Bateson

Zara Bateson performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara Bateson performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Niamh Noade

Niamh Noade performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Niamh Noade performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Hayla-Essen Danns

Hayla - Essen Danns performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Hayla – Essen Danns performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Tai’jah Dixon

Tai'jah Dixon performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tai’jah Dixon performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Danny Bretherton

Danny Bretherton performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Danny Bretherton performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Oscar Hartland

Oscar Hartland performs
The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Oscar Hartland performs. ©ITV Plc

 

They’re performing for a place in the next stage by getting at least one coach to turn around.

The Voice Kids UK 2023 airs on Saturday, 1 July at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook