The winner of I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s all stars series is crowned tonight as the final three face off.

Last night’s episode ended with the eliminated campmates making a surprise return, tasked by Ant & Dec to decide which of the remaining four should make it to the top three.

Tonight, Jordan, Phil, Myleene and Fatima are awaiting the verdict, with ex-campmate Paul tasked with delivering the news.

For the three finalists, they face a tricky trial to decide the top two celebs.

They face a trial that relies on them being able to count to six minutes, while enduring being covered in critters.

They must each sit in a contraption that has their feet in boxes, their hands in hell holes and their heads in helmets.

Around their feet are biting green ants, on their hands are cockroaches and crickets and in the helmets, multiple snakes of varying sizes are added.

The three celebrities must hit their buzzer when they think six minutes have passed. The two celebrities closest to six minutes go through to the final, the third celebrity will be sent home.

The top two then go head to head to decide the winner in the ultimate I’m A Celebrity eating trial.

Taking their seats at the table, the finalists are joined by their former campmates, who have arrived to watch on and cheer.

Ant and Dec explain that in this eating trial, they will be shown what they could be eating and they must both suggest the number of each item they think they can eat in five minutes.

The celeb that picks the highest number must then try to eat that many in the time given. If they succeed, they win a point. Fail and their opponent gets a point. If they both pick the same number, it’s a straight race.

It’s best of nine dishes, with a menu including fermented eggs and mice tails.

The winner will be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa the final airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, catch up on the full series on ITVX.