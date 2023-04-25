I'm A Celebrity first look as Janice Dickinson takes on first eating trial

Janice Dickinson and Jordan Banjo take on the first eating trial on I’m A Celebrity South Africa tonight.

In this evening’s episode, Ant and Dec return to camp to let the celebrities know that two campmates will be taking part in today’s Trial.

Dec says: “In true I’m A Celebrity fashion we’re starting off with an eating Trial! Two of you will be sitting down to a ‘Bush Banquet’.”

Janice says: “I won’t do it and everyone will starve. I can’t eat s*** from a frog.”

Unfortunately for Janice, she soon learns that she has been chosen alongside Jordan.

Janice insists: “No, I ain’t doing it mate. I can’t do it. Why did you choose me when you knew I couldn’t do it the last time? I’m no longer in love with you Ant. I’m seriously in shock.”

Jordan says: “One time I went to a really posh restaurant, I ordered lobster. It came out, head on, eyes there, claws… I couldn’t even do that. It’s not looking good.”

The duo are told they will face 10 dishes, each worth a meal for camp.

But what leads to Jordan detailing hairs brushing the top of his mouth? What does Janice fear will ‘squirt’? And is anyone left vomiting by the end of the Trial?

Elsewhere in this evening,s episode, a Bush Bulletin brings news to camp later in the day, revealing Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith must team up to take on the first Chest Challenge of the series, Lost Connection, in a bid to win a treat for camp.

The pair previously locked horns when they originally appeared on the show in 2010.

Gillian admits: “I have no idea how Shaun and I are going to get along.”

As they leave Janice says: “That could be World War 3!”

Helen says: “Hopefully they’ll bring back a treat… I think the camp would love that.”

Can they put their previous differences aside to work together this time around?

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.