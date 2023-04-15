Pregnant receptionist wows Britain's Got Talent judges with Beyoncé cover

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Amy Lou. ©Thames

A pregnant receptionist wowed the Britain’s Got Talent judges this weekend with a cover of a Beyoncé classic.

The new series of BGT kicked off this Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec are back hosting the 2023 series with judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Amy Lou. ©Thames

In the opening episode we met 34-year-old Amy Lou from the West Midlands.

Amy told the panel she worked in a sunbed shop and had never performed in front of such a big audience – also, she was 30 weeks pregnant!

Belting out a cover of Beyoncé’s Listen, Amy stunned the judges.

Alesha said: “That was by far my favourite audition so far!”

Amanda added: “The moment you started singing I was covered in goosebumps. I was thinking your baby is probably having a lovely little sleep in there and the she’s gone ‘oh, here we go!’. You are a star.”

Bruno commented: “The measure of a true artist is to take a song by Beyoncé but make it completely your own. The interpretation was on another level. you really are a revelation.”

And Simon concluded: “That just doesn’t happen. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone so connected to an audience in all my years of doing this. Whatever happens next is going to be amazing. Really, you deserve this.”

With four yeses, Amy sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on the show this weekend included a piano playing Darth Vader and a 13-year-old magician who freaked out Simon Cowell.

Britain’s Got Talent’s latest series continues Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

As always acts are going head to head to win the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250k cash prize.

Who will follow after the previous series’ winner Axel Blake and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2023?