Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cillian O’Connor. ©Thames

A schoolboy magician left the Britain’s Got Talent judges stunned in Saturday night’s show.

BGT’s brand new series kicked off tonight on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec return to host with 2023’s panel made up of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and new face Bruno Tonioli.

One of the acts auditioning this weekend was 13-year-old schoolboy Cillian who left Simon “freaked out” with a series of tricks, including reading Simons’ mind.

The emotional performance ended in (happy) tears as Cillian opened up about how magic had helped transform his self-confidence.

Simon told the teenager: “You are unbelievably talented. Seriously. That absolutely freaked me out. There’s something really incredible about you and I do believe in magic and you’re such an amazing performer.”

You can watch the full audition below…

Amanda added: “You’ve made me and Alesha a mess. You are amazing. Great showmanship, I’m glad magic has given you so much confidence but above all you are a little superstar.”

Alesha agreed: “I loved everything about it and especially you, it’s clear how much this means to you which makes it extra special.”

And Bruno said: “I was totally captivated by what you’re doing which for somebody so young is an incredible quality. You have a fantastic future in front of you.”

With four yeses, Cillian sailed through to the next round.

Other acts appearing in Saturday’s episode included a keyboard playing Darth Vader and a trio of parkour athletes.

Plus, a singing receptionist wowed the judges while a comedian had the judges in stitches with his ‘wind’ tricks.

The hopefuls are competing to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize

Who will follow in the footsteps of last series’ victor Axel Blake and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2023?

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.