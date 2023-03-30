Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars is back for 2023 – meet the line up of contestants here.
Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay returns with another £150,000 of cash ready to invest in an upcoming new food and drink business.
In Future Food Stars, twelve of the UK’s best up-and-coming food and drink entrepreneurs who think they and their business have what it takes will compete to earn his investment.
Across eight weeks, Gordon will set the contestants a series of relentless challenges designed to test their character and showcase their business skills. Each week one will be eliminated until a winner is decided to partner up with Gordon
Future Food Stars airs Thursday nights at 9PM on BBC One from 30 March.
Future Food Stars 2023 contestants
Florence Rebattet
From: London / Toulouse
Food business: Children’s Cookery Classes
Florence says: “Kids En Cuisine is a cooking school specialized for children from 3 to 15 years old and based in London. Taking part of FFS was the opportunity to get a national exposure with an unique and niche concept. It was also a good way to show that a “service business” without being a restaurant or a product could have the chance to get an investment from Gordon Ramsay.”
Amy Dalby
From: Stockton-On-Tee’s
Food business: Topped Artisan Blondies
Amy says: “I own Blondie Bakery which is a home based business producing a large range of Blondie based products for personal orders and wholesale. I wanted to take part in the show as the business was at a point where it was needing to grow and expand so having the opportunity to do that under the guidance of the world’s most recognisable and successful chef seemed like something that couldn’t be passed up.””
Kier Kemp
From: Kent
Food business: Hot Sauces And Condiments Range
Kier says: “I have a business that makes weird condiments for people that are obsessed with sauces and seasonings. We’re not here to produce more of the same stuff that you’ll find in the supermarket, we want to excite people that like to get a little adventurous with their food. After founding in 2019 it’s been a ride… we’ve picked up a bunch of awards and had some lovely things said about our stuff but If I’m honest I think I’m constantly after some kind of validation. So what better way to see if I’m actually any good at all this than to throw myself into a prime time BBC One TV show with the most famous chef in the world?”
Hebe Ibbotson
From: Bournemouth
Food business: Kombucha Kits
Hebe says: “The focus of my business BooChaCha is home-brew Kombucha. I sell beautiful, hand-painted starter kits, which include everything you need to make the first month of daily kombucha servings, and leave customers with the knowledge and set-up to brew forever, in a simple and faff-free way. From my own experiences with a history of poor gut health, I am really passionate about how small changes to diet and lifestyle can have a huge impact on our total health and wellness.”
Sam Pascal
From: London
Food business: Cajun Style Seafood Boils
Sam says: “My business is called Hot N Juicy Shrimp LDN, it is a seafood boil chain, with takeaways in Bethnal Green and Woodgreen operating out of dark kitchens. We are an innovative industry leading brand providing the best seafood boil experience by holding residencies around London with an online store selling our addictive sauce and spice blend, which is available for nationwide steaming. Hot N Juicy Shrimp LDN is a brand that stays trending across social media.”
Gary Quinn
From: Belfast
Food business: Mexican Inspired Street Food
Gary says: “My business Taquitos sells authentic Mexican food and I wanted to take part to showcase my skills as an entrepreneur.”
Craig Stocker
From: Worthing
Food business: Chain Of Micro-Pubs
Craig says: “I own two small craft beer independent ale houses called the Georgi Fins named after my two children. I’m one of the youngest founders in the country to open two of these types of venues. We focus on using small independent non-commercial companies to serve the best ales ciders and wines on the market. I entered the show to show how amazing this market is and to showcase amazing beer by people that are unable to provide their products on a commercial stage and to get Gordon on board to dominate my market.”
Naomi Boles
From: Aylesbury
Food business: Community Focused Bakery
Naomi says: “My business is a social enterprise bakery that reinvests profits back into the local community. I wanted to take part in the show to experience things I never would in my normal day-to-day life and to meet people I otherwise wouldn’t.”
Kris Ingham
From: West Yorkshire/London
Food business: Health Pods For Coffee Machines
Kris says: “Rejuvenation Water is a matcha and coffee brand delivered in compostable coffee pods. I wanted to take part in the show to test myself whilst getting the message out about the health benefits of matcha and our functional coffees.”
Rachel Munro
From: Scotland
Food business: Modern Eco Cafe
Rachel says: “I have a day to night café in Ayr and we specialise in brunch, lunch and dinner. We do a lot of niche market products and we change the menu every week as the customers are always looking for something new and exciting. Apart from the financial benefit, I wanted to go on Future Food Stars to prove a point to myself that I was able to showcase all the things I am good at. I also wanted to show my daughter that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and set an example to her to follow your dreams, no matter how big or unobtainable they may seem.”
Sophie Taylor
From: Essex
Food business: Vegan Nut Milk Iced Coffee
Sophie says: “My business is called Sophies Iced Coffee Blend a range of ready to drink iced coffees in different flavours which are vegan and low calorie, tapping into the ever-growing vegan market and rapidly expanding iced coffee market. I wanted to take part in the show to have the opportunity to learn from Gordon Ramsay and develop my business.”
Andy Albalous
From: London
Food business: CBD Olive Oil
Andy says: “Drops Of Heal is a CBD food brand, infusing CBD and olive oil, we work to shape the way people take CBD daily. Everything we do is with mental health in mind because we believe everyone deserves to feel-good. As someone who found CBD through my own struggles, I created a CBD range that tastes delicious and fits into my lifestyle & hopefully others too!”
