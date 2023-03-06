Bruno Tonioli made Alesha Dixon "furious" filming Britain's Got Talent

Alesha Dixon has spilled all about working with Bruno Tonioli on Britain’s Got Talent.

The two former Strictly Come Dancing stars have reunited on the panel of BGT this year, joined by Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

Chatting about filming auditions this week, Alesha said being on the show with Bruno has been “exhausting”.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Alesha Dixon. ©Thames

She shared: “He pressed the golden buzzer about 20 seconds into the act. And we’re supposed to wait until the end, I was furious because I wanted to press my golden buzzer for the act he pressed it for.

“In fact when they came on the stage I told them that I followed them on Instagram and that I was a fan of them, and I said to the producers I was so excited about them performing on the show, 20 seconds into the show he pressed the golden buzzer.

“He broke the rules and he infuriated me, I was devastated, then it became a funny moment, I pressed my golden buzzer for an incredible act and it all worked out.”

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp this week, Alesha continued: “I feel bad because I said the other day, they went ‘what’s it like working with Bruno?’ and I said, ‘he likes to grab my arm, he’s very you know, he’s very expressive and passionate.’ I’ve had a few Bruno bruises on the arms. I bruise like a peach…

“My nine year old daughter said I should put a fake arm on to prank him, so next time he grabs my arm he thinks he’s pulled my arm off! Producers didn’t get the memo, I thought that was a great idea from a nine year old.”

Branding sitting next to Bruno on the panel as “absolutely exhausting”, Alesha went on: “He does not know how to sit still. It’s like sitting next to an excitable puppy, I’m not even exaggerating. The first day I was like, what is happening here?

“But bless him, it’s very hard coming into a very established unit well-oiled unit. I was very mindful to make him very welcome and to give him a great time, because he had big shoes to fill and it’s never easy being the newbie so he did very well.”

The new series of Britain’s Got Talent comes to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

