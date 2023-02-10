Here’s your first look at Saturday’s semi final of The Masked Singer UK 2023!

The Masked Singer series 4 continues this Saturday evening on ITV1 with its penultimate episode.

The celebrity guessing game sees secret stars sing-off to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their identity a secret with spectacular costumes.

Joel Dommett presents The Masked Singer fourth season together with judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora. This week they’re joined by guest panellist Peter Crouch to try and discover who is behind the mask each episode.

Saturday night is the semi-final as five acts perform and two are unmasked – get your first look at the performances below…

Rhino

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©Bandicoot TV

Fawn

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©Bandicoot TV

Jacket Potato

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©Bandicoot TV

Phoenix

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©Bandicoot TV

Jellyfish

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer season 4 continues Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX at 7PM.

More acts in the show in 2023 who have been unmasked already are Knitting, Rubbish, Piece of Cake, Otter, Ghost, Pigeon and Cat & Mouse.

