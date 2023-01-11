Next Level Chef contestants: Meet the chefs on new ITV series

Next Level Chef on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Back row: Kelly Hunter, Ronan Lee, Layla Powell, Selwyn Channon and Gurpreet Bains. Front row: Ian 'Gold' Golding, Tony Maloy, Toby Caswell-Jones, Jade Greenhalgh, Tia Khurana, Temi Abdullahi and Callum Deboys. ©Studio Ramsay/ITV

Here’s a look at the contestants on new ITV1 cooking competition Next Level Chef.

Billed as the toughest and most epic cooking contest on TV, it sees talented chefs compete across with three unique kitchen spaces set across three storeys and almost 50ft high.

Gordon Ramsay will be joined by Michelin Star Chef and Gordon’s former protege, Paul Ainsworth and American Chef Nyesha Arrington as the trio mentor and judge contestants who are competing for a £100,000 prize and a year’s mentorship from the panel.

A teaser for the show shares: “Each floor will test the contestants’ culinary creativity, agility, flare, and expertise, as they vie to progress to the Next Level. From the top-level state of the art kitchen utopia to the gloomy basement level ‘scraps only’ surroundings, Next Level Chef will task its chefs to prove they can thrive in any environment.”

Meet those taking part below!

Next Level Chef contestants

Temi Abdullahi

Temi Abdullahi

Ronan Lee

Ronan Lee

Jade Greenhalgh

Jade Greenhalgh

Kelly Hunter

Kelly Hunter

Selwyn Channon

Selwyn Channon

Tia Khurana

Tia Khurana

Callum Deboys

Callum Deboys

Toby Caswell-Jones

Toby Caswell-Jones

Gurpreet Bains

Gurpreet Bains

Ian ‘Gold’ Golding

Ian 'Gold' Golding

Tony Maloy

Tony Maloy

Layla Powell

Layla Powell

Next Level Chef airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.