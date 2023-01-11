Next Level Chef contestants: Meet the chefs on new ITV series

Here’s a look at the contestants on new ITV1 cooking competition Next Level Chef.
Billed as the toughest and most epic cooking contest on TV, it sees talented chefs compete across with three unique kitchen spaces set across three storeys and almost 50ft high.
Gordon Ramsay will be joined by Michelin Star Chef and Gordon’s former protege, Paul Ainsworth and American Chef Nyesha Arrington as the trio mentor and judge contestants who are competing for a £100,000 prize and a year’s mentorship from the panel.
A teaser for the show shares: “Each floor will test the contestants’ culinary creativity, agility, flare, and expertise, as they vie to progress to the Next Level. From the top-level state of the art kitchen utopia to the gloomy basement level ‘scraps only’ surroundings, Next Level Chef will task its chefs to prove they can thrive in any environment.”
Meet those taking part below!
Next Level Chef contestants
Temi Abdullahi
Ronan Lee
Jade Greenhalgh
Kelly Hunter
Selwyn Channon
Tia Khurana
Callum Deboys
Toby Caswell-Jones
Gurpreet Bains
Ian ‘Gold’ Golding
Tony Maloy
Layla Powell
Next Level Chef airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.