Race Across The World is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The hit show sees teams of contestants racing thousands of miles across the globe without using air travel or other modern technology.

After giving up their phones, internet access and credit cards, the contestants have to make their way to the finish line with just the cash equivalent of the airfare to the destination.

A brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon – here’s all you need to know!

When does Race Across The World start?

Race Across The World 2023 begins on Wednesday, 22 March at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

The series is the third to air on BBC One.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “Starting out at the very edge of the Pacific in Vancouver – the teams will travel over 16,000 kilometres across six time zones all at ground level to the finish line perched on the rugged Atlantic coast, North America’s most easterly city – St John’s Newfoundland.”

“Without the use of air travel or any of the trappings of modern-day life, the pairs must navigate their way through the very edges of civilisation, taking in vast prairies, untouched wilderness and great lakes, with only the cash equivalent of the airfare to their final destination.”

The prize for the winning team who get to the finish line first is a £20,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, a Celebrity version of Race Across the World is also in the works with an air date and line up to be announced.

For now, the first two series of Race Across The World are available to watch online now via BBC iPlayer.