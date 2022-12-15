2000s reality show Survivor is making a return – here’s how to apply for the new series.

The BBC has announced a comeback for the show teasing “a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, out play and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor.”

Applications for the series are open now. A casting call reads: “Survivor is a unique contest of social, mental and physical skill, where a group of individuals are castaway in a remote location to try and win the ultimate competition.

“Do you have the instinct, cunning and strategy to become the Sole Survivor and take home a life-changing £100,000 prize?”

You can apply online via survivoruk.com

You need to be at least 18-years-old to apply. The closing date for applications is midnight Friday, 24 February 2023.

The new 16-part series will see 20 contestants marooned in a tropical location.

“They will be divided into two tribes, going head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges,” the BBC explain. “Following a number of eliminations that will take place at the iconic tribal council, the tribes will eventually merge before one person takes away a cash prize and proves that they have what it takes to be the Ultimate Survivor.”

Survivor originally aired for two series in the UK on ITV In 2001 and 2002 however in the US it has aired more than 40 seasons since 2000. 2022 marks the show’s 25th anniversary having first premiered in Sweden in 1997.