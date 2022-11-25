David Walliams 'set to quit Britain's Got Talent after ten years'

Britain's Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: David Walliams. Picture: ©Syco/Thames

David Walliams is reportedly set to quit Britain’s Got Talent after ten years.

The comedian is said to be planning on stepping down from the panel ahead of his latest series in 2023.

David has been on the show since 2012, sitting alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amands Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. ©Syco/Thames

The Sun reports that he is to leave the judging line up with a source telling the tabloid that “it just feels like time to move on.”

They added: “David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time.”

However a BGT source said that no decision has been made yet on whether David will take part next year.

A spokesperson for Britain’s Got Talent said: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.”

The news of David’s potential exit comes after Amanda Holden reportedly revealed she was still in negotiations about returning.

Appearing at the Variety Club Awards with Simon, Amanda said (via the Daily Mirror): “I am currently in negotiations for my 16th year on Britain’s Got Talent.”

When Simon replied: “The deal is done,” Amanda insisted: “No it is not. The deal is not done.”

Meanwhile it’s been claimed that Oti Mabuse has been tipped as a possible new judge on the panel.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “There are multiple conversations taking place as negotiations are currently taking place but Oti is a clear route many involved in BGT want to take. They think she would be perfect.”

Originally rising to fame as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, Oti is currently a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice and previously appeared on the panel of The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

Britain’s Got Talent will return in 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX.