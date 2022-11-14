The Real Housewives of Cheshire will be back on ITVBe this December with a special series.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising will see the housewives squeezing in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas, taking to the seas to cruise around Mexico in luxurious style.

On-board for the special will be regulars Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Sheena Lynch.

They’ll be joined by guest housewives Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee who make a surprise return as they travel from port to port in search of sun, sea and fun.

A teaser shares: “This series Rachel has big news to celebrate, a storm is brewing between Hanna and Seema, and will Tanya and Ester be welcomed back with open arms? It’s all hands on deck!

“In 2015, Tanya Bardsley burst onto our screens as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Cheshire. She last featured on the hit reality TV show in 2021, Series 14. Ester Dee had been on the show since 2016 until her last guest appearance in 2021, Series 13.

“Will the holiday be plain sailing, or will there be trouble at sea? Set sail and cruise with The Real Housewives of Cheshire from 5th December; it’s bound to be a wild ride!”

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising will air Mondays from 5 December at 9PM on ITVBe and the ITV Hub.