The Voice UK 2022 contestants: Meet the teams in the semi-finals!

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The chairs. ©ITV Plc

Here’s what The Voice UK 2022 teams look like after the callbacks and heading into the semi-finals.

This month saw the four coaches complete their four teams with Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie having each picked ten talented artists.

In Saturday evening’s episode, the blind auditions concluded and the acts went through to a brand new round called The Callbacks.

The coaches were joined by guest mentors David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan and James Arthur as each team went from ten acts to just three.

Here are the contestants in the teams for the semi-finals…

The Voice UK 2022 semi-finalists

Team Will

Noeva

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Noeva performs. ©ITV Plc

At her audition, 31-year-old Noeva from London performed Woman’s Worth by Alicia Keys.

Rain Castillo

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rain Castillo performs. ©ITV Plc

22-year-old Rain Castillo from Liverpool performed Simmer by Mahalia ft Burna at the blind auditions.

Naomi Johnson

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Naomi Johnson performs. ©ITV Plc

26-year-old wedding singer Naomi Johnson from Bristol hit some impressive notes in her performance of Emotions by Mariah Carey, earning a spot on Team Will.

Team Olly

Shaka

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Shaka performs. ©ITV Plc

27-year-old fulltime performer Shaka from Leicester performed Basement Jaxx and Lisa Kekaula’s Good Luck to win herself a spot on Team Olly in the auditions.

Marc Halls

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Marc Halls performs. ©ITV Plc

35-year-old musician Marc Halls from Essex performed Olivia Rodrigo’s drivers license at his blind audition.

David Adeogun

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: David Adeogun performs. ©ITV Plc

20-year-old London student David Adeogun performed In The Silence by JP Cooper for his audition.

Team Anne-Marie

Triniboi Joocie

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Triniboi Joocie performs. ©ITV Plc

32-year-old London teacher Triniboi Joocie performed an original song at his audition to secure a place on Team Anne-Marie.

Mark Howard

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mark Howard performs. ©ITV Plc

27-year-old estate agent Mark Howard from Nottingham performed Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag’n’Bone Man at his first audition.

Kai Benjamin

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Kai Benjamin performs. ©ITV Plc

18-year-old Kai Benjamin from Cornwall performed his own take on 7 Rings by Ariana Grande featuring lyrics in Japanese for his first audition.

Team Tom

Anthonia Edwards

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Anthonia Edwards performs. ©ITV Plc

25-year-old student nurse Anthonia Edwards from Blackheath, London belted out Unconditionally by Katy Perry at her audition.

Jake of Diamonds

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jake of Diamonds performs.

28-year-old cider factory worker Jake joined Team Tom in the auditions after first impressing with his original song Words.

Rachel Modest

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rachel Modest performs. ©ITV Plc

45-year-old Rachel Modest from Chesterfield gave a showstopping performance of For All We Know by Donny Hathaway for her audition.

So that’s how the teams look… FOR NOW.

The Voice UK continues next Saturday on ITV with the next stage as the acts in each team sing for their coaches who can pick only one act from their teams of three to progress in the competition.