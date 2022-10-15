The Voice UK 2022 contestants: Meet the teams in the semi-finals!

Here’s what The Voice UK 2022 teams look like after the callbacks and heading into the semi-finals.
This month saw the four coaches complete their four teams with Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie having each picked ten talented artists.
In Saturday evening’s episode, the blind auditions concluded and the acts went through to a brand new round called The Callbacks.
The coaches were joined by guest mentors David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan and James Arthur as each team went from ten acts to just three.
Here are the contestants in the teams for the semi-finals…
The Voice UK 2022 semi-finalists
Team Will
Noeva
At her audition, 31-year-old Noeva from London performed Woman’s Worth by Alicia Keys.
Rain Castillo
22-year-old Rain Castillo from Liverpool performed Simmer by Mahalia ft Burna at the blind auditions.
Naomi Johnson
26-year-old wedding singer Naomi Johnson from Bristol hit some impressive notes in her performance of Emotions by Mariah Carey, earning a spot on Team Will.
Team Olly
Shaka
27-year-old fulltime performer Shaka from Leicester performed Basement Jaxx and Lisa Kekaula’s Good Luck to win herself a spot on Team Olly in the auditions.
Marc Halls
35-year-old musician Marc Halls from Essex performed Olivia Rodrigo’s drivers license at his blind audition.
David Adeogun
20-year-old London student David Adeogun performed In The Silence by JP Cooper for his audition.
Team Anne-Marie
Triniboi Joocie
32-year-old London teacher Triniboi Joocie performed an original song at his audition to secure a place on Team Anne-Marie.
Mark Howard
27-year-old estate agent Mark Howard from Nottingham performed Anywhere Away from Here by Pink and Rag’n’Bone Man at his first audition.
Kai Benjamin
18-year-old Kai Benjamin from Cornwall performed his own take on 7 Rings by Ariana Grande featuring lyrics in Japanese for his first audition.
Team Tom
Anthonia Edwards
25-year-old student nurse Anthonia Edwards from Blackheath, London belted out Unconditionally by Katy Perry at her audition.
Jake of Diamonds
28-year-old cider factory worker Jake joined Team Tom in the auditions after first impressing with his original song Words.
Rachel Modest
45-year-old Rachel Modest from Chesterfield gave a showstopping performance of For All We Know by Donny Hathaway for her audition.
So that’s how the teams look… FOR NOW.
The Voice UK continues next Saturday on ITV with the next stage as the acts in each team sing for their coaches who can pick only one act from their teams of three to progress in the competition.