Britain's Got Talent returns with magicians special featuring guest judge Penn Jillette

Britain’s Got Talent will be back soon with a one-off special.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician will air later this year as the show’s biggest magic acts go head to head.

Ten competing magicians from past Got Talent series will return to the stage as they compete to crowned the ultimate magician and win a £50,000 cash prize.

Regular judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will be on the panel with magic legend Penn Jillette – half of duo Penn & Teller – sitting in for Simon Cowell who has filming commitments in the USA.

Ant and Dec will host the one-off which will air on ITV and its new streaming service ITVX.

Penn Jillette said: “Being a guest judge on BGT is going to be the cushiest job ever. They’ve gone all around the world to find the most astounding magicians, and I get to sit and watch and be amazed. I cannot wait!”

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of producers Thames, said: “We’ve scoured a huge selection of incredibly talented magicians across many Got Talent shows around the world, to bring audiences the very best performers on one stage.

“Viewers can expect a spellbinding display of talent with magic that needs to be seen to be believed. It’s also a great pleasure to welcome one of the world’s best magician, Penn Jillette to the judging panel. Having worked in the industry for nearly half a century, he really is the best in class, when it comes to dazzling an audience with incredible magic.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added: “Some of the Got Talent franchise’s most jaw dropping acts hail from the world of magic, so we’re looking forward to bringing viewers this very magical special, in every sense, which promises to showcase the scale and breadth of talent on the show from across the years.”

An air date for the special is to be announced.