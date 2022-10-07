Big Brother's new series 'to start in March 2023' on ITV2

Big Brother will start on ITV2 in March 2023, it’s been claimed.

ITV confirmed earlier this year that it will be bringing Big Brother back next year after five years off UK TV screens.

Although no official start date has been announced just yet, Broadcast report that the series is set to launch in March 2023.

The new series will air nightly for six weeks on ITV2 and new streaming service ITVX.

It means the show is scheduled to air between two series of Love Island with the winter spin-off of the dating show returning in the new year ahead of its usual summer season.

A spokesperson for ITV told the publication: “TX dates will be published in due course.”

Further details about the reboot, including a host, are also still to be announced.

It was recently reported that ITV were planning to construct a brand new Big Brother house, likely in a London location, to film the series.

When it first launched in 2000 on Channel 4, Big Brother was filmed at a house in Bow, London before moving to a new custom-built home at at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood in 2002.

The series continued to film there through to its most recent series in 2018 on Channel 5 before the building was demolished.

Meanwhile applications to be a housemate in the new series are expected to open soon.

For now, watch this space!

A previously released teaser for the revival reads “The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

“Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize.”