Strictly Come Dancing is most watched show on Saturday night

By Published September 15, 2024, at 10:49 PM

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing launched with 5.5 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

The figures – which don’t include those watching on catch up – represent a decline of 700,000 viewers on last year.

However the numbers match 2022’s opener and made Strictly the most-watched show on Saturday night.

The new series will kick off its live shows next Saturday and continue until Christmas.

The celebrities on the cast year are Chris McCausland, Jamie Borthwick, JB Gill, Montell Douglas, Nick Knowles, Tasha Ghouri, Tom Dean MBE, Toyah Willcox, Paul Merson, Pete Wicks, Punam Krishan, Sam Quek MBE, Sarah Hadland, Shayne Ward and Wynne Evans.