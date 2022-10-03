Patsy Palmer first confirmed celebrity for Dancing On Ice's new series

Patsy Palmer is the first confirmed name for Dancing On Ice’s new series!

The actress and DJ will take to the rink when the ITV series returns in 2023.

Talking exclusively to This Morning, Patsy said: “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.”

Patsy added: “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

Further names on the Dancing On Ice line up will be confirmed in the coming days.

Dancing On Ice will be back on ITV and its new streaming service ITVX in 2023.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

The latest series saw Oti Mabuse join Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo behind the judges’ desk.

As always, each week a cast of eleven famous faces will take to the ice live alongside their professional skaters in a bid to impress the judges and viewers at home.