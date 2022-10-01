The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of this evening’s episode of The Masked Dancer 2022 UK – who was behind the mask this evening?.

Season two of The Masked Dancer is currently airing on ITV each Saturday.

Over seven evenings a brand new selection of twelve celebrities will be dancing all while keeping their identity a secret with elaborate masks.

The panel – media personality Jonathan Ross, Strictly professional Oti Mabuse, sportsstar Peter Crouch and presenter Davina McCall – will be trying to work out who is behind the mask each episode.

In tonight’s episode, all eight remaining Masked Dancers took to the dance floor before two acts were unmasked.

Watch all the performances and the reveals below…

Sea Slug

Opening this weekend’s episode was Sea Slug who performed a Cha Cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

Pearly King

Pearly King was next up, performing a Samba to Hard To Handle by The Black Crowes.

Onomatopoeia

Third to the stage this weekend was Onomatopoeia who performed to Irene Cara’s iconic Flashdance (What A Feeling).

Tomato Sauce

Tomato Sauce was next, performing a Disco-themed routine to Basement Jaxx’s Red Alert.

Odd Socks

For their latest performance, Odd Socks performed a Paso Doble dance to Bad Romance by Lady Gaga.

Scissors

The penultimate act of the night was Scissors who performed a contemporary routine to The Voice Within by Christina Aguilera.

Candlestick

Last to perform tonight was Candlestick who danced a Jive to That’s What I Want by Lil Nas X.

Pillar and Post are UNMASKED!

Pillar and Post didn’t perform tonight after being forced to withdraw from the competition on medical advice following a fall in rehearsals. Before they left the show, they were unmasked as legendary footballer David Seaman and his Dancing On Ice professional wife Frankie Poultney.

Tomato Sauce is UNMASKED!

The remaining acts fate was decided by the studio audience who voted for their favourite. With the fewest votes, Tomato Sauce and Odd Socks were in the bottom two. The panel chose to save Odd Socks leaving Tomato Sauce to be unmasked, revealing broadcaster Steph McGovern.

The second season of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV on Saturday nights.