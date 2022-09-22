The contestants on Channel 4’s Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker 2022 have been revealed.

Back for a second series, the competition to find Britain’s Best Woodworker sees Mel Giedroyc welcome ten of Britain’s top woodworking enthusiasts to the workshop.

Each week they’ll compete in a series of tasks to impress expert judges Sophie Sellu and Tom Dyckhoff. Who will carve out their place in the next round, and who will fail to make the cut?

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker airs Wednesdays at 8PM on Channel 4 and All 4.

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker series two contestants

Amina

Age: 39

Occupation: Academic developer

From: Greater Manchester

A former champion squash player, Amina’s desire to build things out of wood was born from her frustration of not being able to find furniture she’s drawn to, so she decided to start designing and creating her own furnishings.

Calum

Age: 31

Occupation: 3D designer

From: Glasgow

Leeds-born Calum works in spatial, exhibition and interior design and 3D rendering. After sitting at a computer all day at work, by night Calum can be found making things from wood in a communal workshop that he shares with like-minded young creatives.

Chloe

Age: 21

Occupation: Student

From: Brighton

Chloe is a Master’s student carving a path as a woodworker, designing unique pieces and favouring hand tools for a more personal touch. She is a strong believer in sustainability which is why wood is her favourite material.

Dafydd

Age: 47

Occupation: Civil servant

From: Bridgend

Dafydd is a self-taught woodworker. He uses BSL (British Sign Language) as his main form of communication and works as a civil servant. His current role is improving access for Deaf and disabled people within the organisation he works for. Dafydd uses BSL/English interpreters to communicate with people who can’t sign and will be using a BSL/English interpreter in the Handmade workshop.

Jacob

Age: 22

Occupation: Caretaker

From: Norfolk

Jacob is a part-time caretaker, while also being known locally as ‘the wood guy’ – building a reputation as a local handyman. He might still be young, but Jacob adapts and learns from project to project and now wants to show you don’t need to have 50 years of experience or a Master’s degree to be a talented woodworker.

Lauren

Age: 35

Occupation: Landscape architect technician

From: Kent

Lauren never stops. She works full time to allow her wife to be a full-time mum and she loves to always have a project on to go, whether it be woodwork or a fitness goal.

Russell

Age: 36

Occupation: Kitchen fitter

From: Kent

Russell got into woodwork at the age of 16 when he did an NVQ in carpentry and joinery. He is a carpenter by trade, fitting kitchens and building cupboards.

Sarah

Age: 45

Occupation: Consultant

From: Kent

Sarah took up woodwork after being made redundant in 2021. She decided to make a garden bar so purchased a mini circular saw along with some reclaimed wood and hasn’t looked back since.

Tanya

Age: 46

Occupation: Teacher

From: London

Tanya grew up in Northern Ireland and works as a product design teacher at a school in London. In 2017, Tanya was diagnosed with cancer which forced changes to her lifestyle which mean she has more time at home with her family and in her workshop. Now fully recovered, Tanya seizes every opportunity, including buying a campervan to custom renovate.

Tony

Age: 51

Occupation: Graphic designer

From: Liverpool

Tony worked as a creative director for 24 years before taking voluntary redundancy earlier this year. He got into woodwork as a hobby years ago after seeing a friend’s dad with a toolbox and realising he could fix things around the house too.

