The Voice UK 2022: First look at tonight's contestants at the latest blind auditions

Who's on The Voice tonight?

the voice uk 2022 episode 4 preview of contestants
Here’s a first look at the next episode of The Voice 2022 as it continues on ITV.

This evening sees the fourth round of auditions for the latest season.

It’s the eleventh series of the show with four spinning red chairs waiting to be turned once more.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie all return to the iconic seats for their second year together.

With the coaches on the hunt for talented singers, contestants perform to the backs of the coaches in an attempt to get them hitting their buzzers.

However in the blind auditions, all of the coaches also has one opportunity to block another coach from selecting an act for their team.

Meet tonight’s contestants below and see who gets the coaches spinning from 8PM this evening.

Andres Cruz

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andres Cruz performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andres Cruz performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Jordan Brooks

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jordan Brooks performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jordan Brooks performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Rhys Christian

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rhys Christian performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rhys Christian performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Monroe

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Monroe perform.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Monroe perform. ©ITV Plc

 

Mandeep Singh

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mandeep Singh performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mandeep Singh performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Rhianna Keane

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rhianna Keane performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rhianna Keane performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Aaron Bolton

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Aaron Bolton performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Aaron Bolton performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Hannah Rowe

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Hannah Rowe performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Hannah Rowe performs. ©ITV Plc

 

Jake of Diamonds

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jake of Diamonds performs.
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jake of Diamonds performs. ©ITV Plc

 

The Voice UK 2022 continues Saturday, 24 September at 8PM.

