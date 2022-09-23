Here’s a first look at the next episode of The Voice 2022 as it continues on ITV.

This evening sees the fourth round of auditions for the latest season.

It’s the eleventh series of the show with four spinning red chairs waiting to be turned once more.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie all return to the iconic seats for their second year together.

With the coaches on the hunt for talented singers, contestants perform to the backs of the coaches in an attempt to get them hitting their buzzers.

However in the blind auditions, all of the coaches also has one opportunity to block another coach from selecting an act for their team.

Meet tonight’s contestants below and see who gets the coaches spinning from 8PM this evening.

Andres Cruz

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Andres Cruz performs. ©ITV Plc

Jordan Brooks

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jordan Brooks performs. ©ITV Plc

Rhys Christian

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rhys Christian performs. ©ITV Plc

Monroe

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Monroe perform. ©ITV Plc

Mandeep Singh

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mandeep Singh performs. ©ITV Plc

Rhianna Keane

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rhianna Keane performs. ©ITV Plc

Aaron Bolton

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Aaron Bolton performs. ©ITV Plc

Hannah Rowe

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Hannah Rowe performs. ©ITV Plc

Jake of Diamonds

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jake of Diamonds performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK 2022 continues Saturday, 24 September at 8PM.