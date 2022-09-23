Here’s a first look at the next episode of The Voice 2022 as it continues on ITV.
This evening sees the fourth round of auditions for the latest season.
It’s the eleventh series of the show with four spinning red chairs waiting to be turned once more.
Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie all return to the iconic seats for their second year together.
With the coaches on the hunt for talented singers, contestants perform to the backs of the coaches in an attempt to get them hitting their buzzers.
However in the blind auditions, all of the coaches also has one opportunity to block another coach from selecting an act for their team.
Meet tonight’s contestants below and see who gets the coaches spinning from 8PM this evening.
Andres Cruz
Jordan Brooks
Rhys Christian
Monroe
Mandeep Singh
Rhianna Keane
Aaron Bolton
Hannah Rowe
Jake of Diamonds
The Voice UK 2022 continues Saturday, 24 September at 8PM.