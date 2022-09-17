The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Prawn Cocktail. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer 2022 returns this Saturday night as one more celebrity is unmasked.

The Masked Dancer UK second series is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The show sees famous faces go head to head to put on a standout dance performance all while their real identities are covered with elaborate costumes.

The Masked Dancer 2022 is hosted by Joel Dommett with a panel of Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Peter Crouch and Davina McCall.

Tonight on ITV from 7PM, the nation’s favourite guessing game continues.

In tonight’s episode, five Masked Dancers compete to remain anonymous and the third celebrity is eliminated and unmasked.

Get a first look at tonight’s performances below!

Candlestick

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Candlestick. ©Bandicoot TV

Pillar and Post

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Pillar and Post. ©Bandicoot TV

Prawn Cocktail

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Prawn Cocktail. ©Bandicoot TV

Odd Socks

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Odd Socks. ©Bandicoot TV

Scissors

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Scissors. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer UK series 2 continues on ITV on Saturday nights.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV Hub here.