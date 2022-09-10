Here’s a first look at the latest episode of The Voice UK 2022 which continues on ITV tonight.

This weekend sees the second round of blind auditions for the new series with ITV confirming the episode will air this Saturday as usual from 8PM.

It’s the eleventh series of the show with four iconic red chairs ready to be turned once more.

Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie all return as coaches, on the search for the most talented singers for their teams.

Contestants belt their hearts out in a bid to get the coaches turning and winning a place in the new Callbacks round. If more than one coach turns, it’s up to the act to decide which team to join.

However this series sees The Block back. Throughout the auditions, each coach has a single opportunity to stop one of the other coaches from adding a act to his or her team.

Meet the latest batch of contestants singing for a spin tonight below!

Rachel Modest

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rachel Modest performs. ©ITV Plc

Rain Castillo

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rain Castillo performs. ©ITV Plc

Tom Collins

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tom Collins performs. ©ITV Plc

Lee Jones

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Lee Jones performs. ©ITV Plc

Shaka

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Shaka performs. ©ITV Plc

Harrison James

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Harrison James performs. ©ITV Plc

Richard Hadfield

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Richard Hadfield performs. ©ITV Plc

The Beatty Brothers

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Beatty Brothers [Wayne and Barry] perform. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK continues on Saturday (10 September) at 8PM.

You can catch up on past episodes on the ITV Hub now.