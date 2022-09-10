Here’s a first look at the latest episode of The Voice UK 2022 which continues on ITV tonight.
This weekend sees the second round of blind auditions for the new series with ITV confirming the episode will air this Saturday as usual from 8PM.
It’s the eleventh series of the show with four iconic red chairs ready to be turned once more.
Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie all return as coaches, on the search for the most talented singers for their teams.
Contestants belt their hearts out in a bid to get the coaches turning and winning a place in the new Callbacks round. If more than one coach turns, it’s up to the act to decide which team to join.
However this series sees The Block back. Throughout the auditions, each coach has a single opportunity to stop one of the other coaches from adding a act to his or her team.
Meet the latest batch of contestants singing for a spin tonight below!
Rachel Modest
Rain Castillo
Tom Collins
Lee Jones
Shaka
Harrison James
Richard Hadfield
The Beatty Brothers
The Voice UK continues on Saturday (10 September) at 8PM.
You can catch up on past episodes on the ITV Hub now.