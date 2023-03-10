Celebrity Hunted is back on Channel 4 in 2023 – here’s who’s on the line up!

The Channel 4 show follows celebrity duos as they become fugitives and head on the run from the ‘hunters’, a group of former police and intelligence officers.

They must avoid being captured for 14 days if they want to claim victory at the end of the series.

Returning in 2023, the Channel 4 series will see ten brand new famous faces go on the run as fugitives, hoping to evade capture by the Hunters.

Celebrity Hunted line up!

The celebrity fugitives taking part in the series for Stand Up To Cancer are confirmed as:

Comedians and hosts of the Off Menu Podcast, Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones and best friend, TV presenter and former Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller.

Life-change experts Nik and Eva Speakman.

Strictly and social media star Saffron Barker and TV Mathematician Bobby Seagull.

Broadcaster and Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp and boyfriend, and Starstruck and The Devil’s Hour actor, Nikesh Patel .

A teaser for the new series shares: “The ten celebrities will attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a new crack team of hunters try and hunt them down. With former police officers, intelligence, and army personnel hot on their tail and faces recognisable across the UK, will they be able to remain undetected?”

Celebrity Hunted 2023 will air on Channel 4 from the end of March with an exact start date to be announced.

The celebrities will be taking part for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Ian Dunkley, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 said: “We are delighted to be bringing back one of the most thrilling nationwide chase games with an esteemed group of celebrities supporting the amazing efforts of Stand Up To Cancer.”

You can watch past episodes online via All 4 here.