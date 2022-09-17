The Masked Dancer: SR2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Prawn Cocktail. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Prawn Cocktail has become the third celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022.

The Masked Dancer latest series is airing weekends on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs compete to put on the best dance performance while keeping their identities a secret under mesmerising masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Prawn Cocktail. ©Bandicoot TV

One of the contestants on the competition this year is Prawn Cocktail.

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer?

At the end of the third episode, Prawn Cocktail was officially unmasked as presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stacey Dooley.

In the first episode, Prawn Cocktail danced to One Night Only from Dreamgirls.

They said in their clue package they “Didn’t used to look like what you might expect” and told the panel: “I may be an appetiser but I’ve got an insatiable appetite for success”.

In the next episode they performed Physical by Dua Lipa and told two lies and a truth: “I’m not only surf but turf”, “I know to keep a fire going”, “People always tell me I sounded wrong”.

Guesses from the panel in the episode correctly included Stacey Dooley – as well as Beverley Callard and Lorraine Kelly.

Stacey told host Joel of her costume on the show: “I wanted to be something really daft. I didn’t want to be anything sexy.

“It’s been a total scream. I’ve really enjoyed it,” she added.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

More contestants taking part in the show in 2022 are Cactus, Onomatopoeia, Tomato Sauce, Candlestick, Pillar and Post, Pig, Astronaut, Scissors, Pearly King, Odd Socks and Sea Slug.

The Masked Dancer second season is fronted by Joel Dommett with celebrity judges Jonathan Ross, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse.

Watch the latest episodes online on the ITV Hub.