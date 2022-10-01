Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer REVEALED in latest episode

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tomato Sauce. ©Bandicoot TV

Tomato Sauce has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer this weekend.

The Masked Dancer’s new series is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The mystery dancing competition sees celebs sing-off to put on the most impressive dance routine while keeping their identities secret under elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tomato Sauce. ©Bandicoot TV

One of the masked dancers on the series this year is Tomato Sauce.

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer?

At the end of the fifth episode, Tomato Sauce was unmasked as broadcaster Steph McGovern.

Steph said after her exit: “I love the show and I love dancing. Getting to dance as a completely different person/character is thrilling!

“I can’t sing and I would never consider the masked singer but as soon as the dancing version started, I really wanted to do it.”

In Tomato Sauce’s first episode they danced to C’est La Vie by B*Witched while their second routine saw a performance to good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo. Their final performance saw a dance to Red Alert by Basement Jaxx.

In their VTs, Tomato Sauce has teased links to broadcasting and told the panel: “I had a stomach churning moment in a famous house”

And giving two lies and a truth, Tomato Sauce shared: “Tomato sauce is easy to make it just takes three minutes to whip me up”, “This tomato sauce is manufactured on home turf”, “The majority of felines love a splash of tomato sauce”

The panel correctly guessed Steph’s identity.

The Masked Dancer’s season two continues Saturday nights on ITV.

More characters taking part in the show this year are Onomatopoeia, Prawn Cocktail, Pearly King, Astronaut, Pillar and Post, Scissors, Cactus, Odd Socks, Candlestick, Sea Slug and Pig.

Those who have been unmasked so far include Prawn Cocktail, Astronaut, Pig and Cactus.

The Masked Dancer second season is fronted by Joel Dommett alongside judges Davina McCall, Peter Crouch, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross.

Episodes are available to catch up with on the ITV website.