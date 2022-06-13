Love Island's Ikenna & Indiyah share a kiss while Amber & Dami enjoy a first date

Ikenna and Indiyah share their first kiss in tonight’s Love Island.

Fresh from Friday’s recoupling, romance appears to be very much blossoming between the pair.

In tonight’s episode, Ikenna and Indiyah are cuddled up in the garden and she says: “Sometimes it is nice to know that you’re feeling me, that you’re interested or if it’s reciprocated.”

Ikenna reassures her: “You know how I feel anyway about you” to which Indiyah replies: “I know but you just say it…”

This leads to the pair leaning in for their very first kiss.

Love Island: SR8: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Indiyah and Ikenna chat. ©ITV

A happy Ikenna says: “I feel like this was overdue, but I wanted it to mean something” before going in for another passionate kiss.

Meanwhile this evening, Amber and Dami head to the tennis courts for their first date. Dami’s competitive streak comes out as he suggests: “I’ll do this for a peck, whoever wins, gets a peck.”

After their game the couple sit down for a drink and some strawberries where they talk about their families and what they might make of their budding relationship.

Amber playfully remarks about Dami’s competitive nature to which he replies: “You hate losing dont you?”

Dami responds: “It’s a good thing though because then that means I wont lose you in this Villa, it’s a good thing.”

Amber asks: “So you’re wanting to keep me then?” Dami says: “Yeah.”

As the date goes on Amber lets Dami know: “I feel like that for the moment, I am happy to get to know you, I am not really looking at any of the other guys.”

Love Island: SR8: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amber and Dami on a date. ©ITV

Amber later asks Dami what would be his dream girl to which he replies: “If she looked like you, then I would be happy, so you’d need to have a twin in here for me to turn my head.”

Feeding each other strawberries as the date draws to a close, Amber and Dami share a romantic kiss.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.