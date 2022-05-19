The start date for the Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows have been confirmed!

Britain's Got Talent is currently airing its auditions on Saturday night and soon it'll be time for the semi-finals.

The live shows will welcome back the top acts that impressed the judges from the auditions together with the five golden buzzer acts.

They'll be performing for viewer votes as they compete for a place in the grand final where they'll be competing for a £250k cash prize and a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

When are the Britain's Got Talent live shows?

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 live shows will start on Monday, 30 May and continue nightly throughout the week to Friday, 3 June.

The semi-finals will air 8PM - 10PM with the performances and results revealed in the same show.

In each semi-final, eight acts will perform and the judges will give their comments before viewers at home vote.

The top voted act by the public will go straight through to the final while the judges will pick the second act.

In the final, date to be confirmed, the top ten acts will face off to be crowned Britain's Got Talent 2022 champion.

Ant & Dec return as hosts for the fifteenth series, on hand to cheer on performers as they prepare to face the panel and live audience.

This year's panel is made up of Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

Meet this year's golden buzzers

During the auditions the judges and Ant & Dec each got to pick one act for the live semi-finals by hitting the golden buzzer.

Amanda hit the buzzer for singer Loren Allred,Simon pressed the button for stand up comedian Axel Blake and Alesha chose duo Flintz & T4ylor as her act.

David hit the button for dance group Born To Perform while Ant & Dec opted to send magician Keiichi Iwasaki through to the final.

But will any of them follow in the footsteps of last series' victor Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned Britain's Got Talent 2022 winner?

For now, the Britain's Got Talent auditions continue on Saturday night.