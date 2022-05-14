Alesha Dixon has teased her golden buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent 2022.

Alesha is the last judge remaining to hit her golden buzzer this year, choosing one act to send straight through to the live shows.

Although Alesha's golden buzzer contestant is still to be revealed, she has teased she chose a "great duo" who performed a contemporary song.

Alesha shared of her choice: "I nearly pressed my buzzer for Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer and Amanda's Golden Buzzer. And then I ended up being the last person to press the buzzer. So then there was a lot of pressure because then every single act that was good, the audience was shouting, ‘Press the gold! Press the gold!’

"Thankfully, the last audition day, I pressed my buzzer for an act that I was really pleased with.

"I thought they were really fresh. They were a great duo. Their song was really contemporary and they had something to say. I think that they will tick a box that an audience would appreciate and love seeing an act like that on the show. So I'm really pleased with my buzzer."

Alesha added: "I'm excited for them to have their moment during the live shows.

"I hope they come with a great song, a great theme, make an emotional connection with the audience and do themselves proud. It's a brilliant opportunity and platform for them. So I'm over the moon for them."

Each of the judges - Alesha, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams - as well as hosts Ant & Dec can hit the golden buzzer once during the auditions.

Acts with the golden buzzer are guaranteed a place in the semi-finals where they'll perform for the public vote in the competition for the £250,000 prize and spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

Amanda was first to hit the buzzer for singer Loren Allred from Brooklyn, Simon was next, choosing comedian Axel Blake, while David pressed the buzzer for Born To Perform, a dance group for people with disabilities.

Last Saturday Ant & Dec became the latest to hit the golden buzzer, sending magician Keiichi Iwasaki through to the final.

The five golden buzzers will be joined in the semi-finals by a selection of 40 acts who get yeses from the judges at the auditions.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV.